KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — As part of the University of Tennessee's 225th anniversary, its annual Big Orange Drive is trying to collect $2.25 million in one day.

The Big Orange Drive is an annual fundraising event, during which the university invites people on-campus and off-campus to donate. Contributors can specify that their donations are for specific programs, centers or college. Or, they can donate to a general campus fund.

Donations made between 5 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Wednesday will be matched. Josh Dobbs, former Vols quarterback, also said that he will match up to $5,000 in gifts made through a link on his Twitter page.

If $1.25 million is raised, the Regal Foundation, as well as Richard and Mary Antonucci, will contribute $1 million to Tennessee pledge scholarships, which will raise the amount raised to the goal of $2.25 million.

This year, donors will also be able to make gifts through PayPal.

The university will hold special events to raise funds. Students will be able to participate in events on Pedestrian Walkway and participate in a guessing contest where they will guess the number of donor. The person who guesses the closest to the number of donors will receive and Alumni Prize Pack.

Different programs have different goals on the Big Orange Give donation web page. Contributions made to specific colleges still count towards the general goal of $2.25 million. Donors can also give to programs, funds or schools that may not have a listed goal on Big Orange Give's web page.

The university broke past last year's goal of $2 million in one day. It raised $2.1 million in donations, with most of the gifts below $100.

