KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee announced Monday the proposed sale of the Eugenia Williams House to the Aslan Foundation.

The 10,800-square-foot house off Lyons View Pike in West Knoxville was built in 1940 for Coca-Cola fortune heiress, Eugenia Williams.

According to the university, the sale is pending approval by the State Building Commission Executive Subcommittee on Oct. 31.

“The Aslan Foundation’s purchase of the Eugenia Williams House from the University of Tennessee aligns with the foundation’s mission of preserving beauty, advancing livability and supporting cultural assets in the Knoxville area,” Andrea Bailey, executive director of the Aslan Foundation, said.

Bailey said historic preservation, in particular, is a key funding priority for the foundation and it's pleased to be a part of ensuring the building and its grounds are preserved for future public use and appreciation.

“The Eugenia Williams House is a regional and national treasure, containing important architectural elements and reflecting the role of one of Knoxville’s prominent families," Bailey said.

She also said the foundation plans to immediately evaluate and stabilize the house. It will hire also hire an architect to develop an historic preservations plan.

"Over the long term, we will work closely with the community to determine its highest and best use.”

Knox Heritage said it is very pleased that the Aslan Foundation may be taking ownership of the house and said it saved Historic Westwood which is now the headquarters of Knox Heritage.

"The Foundation’s commitment to preserving places of character in our community, such as Loghaven and Candorro, bodes well for the future of the Williams property, Knox Heritage Executive Director Todd Morgan said in a statement.

If the sale proceeds, Knox Heritage said it will hold a preservation easement on the house which will continue to protect the structure from demolition and inappropriate alterations.

"The University of Tennessee should be applauded for developing an effective solution that will honor Dr. Williams’ legacy through a scholarship program while protecting his daughter’s iconic home," Knox Heritage said.

In June, the university filed a cy pres court action to permit the sale of the property.

Following the court action, the university worked with the State of Tennessee Real Estate Asset Management (STREAM) office to solicit sealed bids for the purchase of property.

Bids were subject to a preservation easement on the house and Aslan Foundation submitted the strongest bid at $4.025 million for the property with provisions to preserve the house and retain the natural beauty of the property.

Proceeds from the sale will be directed to establish the UT Knoxville Promise Dr. David Hitt Williams Endowment, in honor of Williams’ father.

“We are excited to have a buyer that will not only preserve, but restore the home and property,” Interim UT President Randy Boyd said. “This is a win-win for our community and for lower-income students wanting to achieve their dream of attending UT.”

UT Promise is a last-dollar scholarship program that will guarantee free tuition and fees for students with a family household income of under $50,000 and after other financial aid is received (such as Pell Grants, HOPE Scholarship, or other institutional scholarships).

UT Promise will welcome its first class in the fall of 2020, and the scholarship program will include those students who were previously enrolled in college when the program begins in 2020.