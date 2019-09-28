FORT POLK NORTH, La. — A man who graduated from the University of Tennessee's Army ROTC program was killed in a helicopter crash on Thursday.

The crash happened at approximately 12:50 a.m. at a Joint Readiness Training Center rotation in Fort Polk, Louisiana.

According to a release from JRTC and Fort Polk, Major Trevor Joseph of Collierville was killed in a Blackhawk helicopter accident during a JRTC rotation.

The release also said three other soldiers were injured during the crash but they are expected to recover.

Major Joseph was commissioned in 2008 as a medical services officer and he began his service in the Army as a pilot. He was then deployed twice to combat in Afghanistan and then stationed in Fort Riley, Kansas, Fort Rucker, Alabama and Fort Bragg, North Carolina.

Major Joseph is survived by his wife, Erin.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation.