UT Athletics hosting cleanup event for No Trash November

UT's athletic department is joining TDOT as a part of No Trash November to promote clean roadways in the state.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee is collaborating with the Tennessee Department of Transportation’s Nobody Trashes Tennessee campaign on Nov. 29.

This is a part of No Trash November, a month-long initiative to encourage Tennesseans to help with cleanups within their communities.

Director of Athletics Danny White said that the beauty in Tennessee and on UT’s campus is something that everyone, both fans and students alike, takes pride in.

“It’s a priority for us to do our part in keeping our community clean,” White said, “We are proud that our student-athletes and athletics staff are giving their time and energy to be a part of this cleanup event to keep Tennessee beautiful.”

Last year, the campaign saw more than 1,000 volunteers and they collected more than 46,000 pounds of litter from roadways, according to a release.

You can register for the event online and organizers said everyone who is able to volunteer is welcome.