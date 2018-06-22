The University of Tennessee Board of Trustees met for the final time Friday before a new, smaller board is convened in July.

The new board will be faced with picking a new Chancellor for UT Knoxville as well as a new president for the UT system.

UT system President Joe DiPietro said Friday the search for his replacement, as well as the search for a new Chancellor here in Knoxville, have not yet started. They are waiting for the new board to meet before they start the process.

As their term comes to an end, the final meeting of the UT Board of Trustees proved a chance to reflect on how far UT System President Joe DiPietro says the University has come over the past couple years.

"Fundraising is through the roof, the research program is flourishing, the relationship with the lab has never been stronger," said DiPietro.

And the fundraising was on full display Friday.

The meeting was highlighted by the naming of the Herbert College of Agriculture, thanks to what the University calls a transformational gift from UT Alums Jim and Judi Herbert.

"It's nice to be in a position to be able to give back some to what we received a long time ago," said Mr. Herbert. "It is almost historic in that in the fall of 1958, 60 years ago this fall, I stood right here."

This was Raja Jabron’s final meeting serving as Vice Chair of the Board of Trustees. In his tenure, he’s pushed to elevate the Board of Trustees beyond just a ceremonial position.

Jabron advocated to keep tuition increases low. This year, the board approved a zero percent tuition increase. He also pushed for accountability for faculty, including those who have tenure.

As he exits, he leaves advice to the incoming board.

"Please continue to ask the tough questions, demand transparency, and insist on knowing the good, the bad and the ugly," Jubran said. "I assure you that at UT, we are fortunate to have many committed and very productive, results-oriented faculty members that deserve to be rewarded and paid market salaries. At the same time, some are not as productive or committed and are in need of improvement or termination."

The first board meeting with the new board will take place on August 1.

© 2018 WBIR