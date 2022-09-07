University of Tennessee announces policy for bullying complaints among employees

The new procedure gives examples of what qualifies as bullying and identifies specific offices that handle complaints.

Example video title will go here for this video

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On Wednesday, the University of Tennessee announced a new procedure for complaints of bullying among faculty and staff. The new procedure came as a result of conversations with the campus community and engagement surveys.

Chancellor Donde Plowman said Wednesday that ideas that informed the policy came from the campus community.

"We are committed to creating and sustaining a healthy educational and work environment," she said in a release. "All of us deserve to be treated professionally and respectfully in the workplace, the classroom, and anywhere we may encounter one another. When we say that we are building a campus where everyone matters and everyone belongs, that applies to all Volunteers—not just our students."

The policy says the Office of Ombuds will speak with people who want to discuss concerns about bullying or pursue an informal solution. The Office of Equity and Diversity will receive visitors who think bullying may be related to matters of race, gender, religion, sexuality or other protected classes.

Human Resources will then be able to help people who may want to pursue formal solutions, the policy says.

The procedure defines bullying as "a type of abusive conduct, (including) acts that would cause a reasonable person, based on the severity, nature and/or frequency of the conduct, to believe that they are subject to an abusive work environment."

The policy also includes a list of examples that would be considered bullying. They are below.

Abusive expression that is physical, verbal, or written (print and/or electronic);

Behaviors that exclude, ignore, dismiss, ostracize, or deliberately humiliate;

Performance feedback delivered by yelling, screaming, making threats and/or insults;

Abuse of authority, such as using inappropriate threats or retaliation in the exercise of authority, or impeding another person from exercising rights under the law or University policies.

Tampering, damaging, or destroying work output, work equipment, or personal effects;

Using condescending, humiliating, or vulgar language;

Shouting or using obscene, derogatory, mocking gestures and language;

Knowingly making false, misleading, or malicious statements, verbally or in writing; or,

Criticizing or blaming that is unfounded.

It also specifies examples that are not considered bullying among employees, such as rude or inconsiderate behavior that does not single out a person or group, or critical feedback on inappropriate behavior or poor performance. It also specifies that differences of opinion and interpersonal conflicts are not considered bullying.

When a person approaches an office with complaints of bullying, the university will first offer them resources to help. If they can't reach an informal resolution, then an official complaint can be submitted to the Office of Human Resources.

Complaints must be filed within 300 days of the most recent incident, according to the policy. However, the department may choose to investigate complaints outside of that time range.