TENNESSEE, USA — University of Tennessee campuses are preparing for more in-person classes, according to a press release.

UT officials said that plans have been made based on an increase in COVID-19 vaccine availability and an improvement in COVID-19 trends in Tennessee.

UT said it will follow CDC recommendations and the Tennessee Department of Health guidelines to ensure the safety of all students, faculty, and employees.