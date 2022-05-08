UT Chancellor Donde Plowman to receive $160,000 raise

Plowman's new annual salary would be $820,000, placing her within the 75th percentile of university chancellors in the nation.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — University of Tennessee Knoxville Chancellor Donde Plowman will be receiving a $160,000 raise, raising her annual salary to $820,000 and placing her within the 75th percentile of university chancellors in the nation.

The announcement was made during an executive committee meeting between the UT Board of Trustees on Friday.

UT President Randy Boyd announced his decision to raise Plowman's salary during the meeting. He cited UT policy that allowed the president to raise university officers' salaries without approval from the board.

"We are now number one in growth and admissions," Randy Boyd said on how UT compared to other SEC schools. "That goes in large part due to the fact we have a great leader in place here."

Boyd also mentioned that UT is now in the third year of its "greatest decade."