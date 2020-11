UT also shared a graduation video on Twitter on Thursday, underlining so many of us have a lot to be thankful for in this unusual year.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — University of Tennessee Chancellor Donde Plowman did take to social media to wish every a happy Thanksgiving.

She offered thanks to front line workers and scientists working on a COVID-19 vaccine and offered a message of hope to all volunteers.

UT also shared a graduation video on Twitter on Thursday, underlining so many of us have a lot to be thankful for in this unusual year.