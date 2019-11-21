KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On campus, University of Tennessee students barely look up as they pass. But just steps away from a main road, in a quiet courtyard, there's a building with a drug problem.

"We can't undo what's been done. It happened. There was a drug lab that occurred at this location and that fact doesn't change," TBI Special Agent Tommy Farmer said.

Authorities arrested two UT students back in 2007 and charged them with cooking the hallucinogenic DMT in their fourth floor Melrose Hall dorm room.

At the time, officials took the chemicals out of the room, quarantined it and said the air was safe for students nearby.

These days, the door to dorm B looks like it hasn't been used in a while, but room 406 inside remains on the state's meth quarantine list.

Famer called the quarantine list one of the state's most important tools to track drug labs that haven't been properly cleaned up yet.

The registry makes clear "Listed properties shall be removed from the registry when a law enforcement agency reports that the quarantine has been lifted."

A spokesperson for UT said the room isn't used anymore. And UT doesn't know why it's still on the list.

But Farmer says properties aren't taken off until the state verifies they're clean.

"It is unsafe for human habitation until we have a certified cleanup contractor that's approved by the state of Tennessee go in and conduct a more thorough testing and assessment of the property," he said.

The list of quarantined properties has hundreds of entries-- many here in East Tennessee. Below, you can see a searchable map of the ones in our area to see if there's a meth quarantined property in your neighborhood.