KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A sudden power outage is shaking up many routines at the University of Tennessee this morning.

According to a release from the university, the outage was due to a construction-related electrical problem.

Several major areas of campus are affected by this outage including but not limited to James D. Hoskins Library, Alumni Memorial Building, Science and Engineering Building, Panhellenic Building, Blount Hall, Dogwood Hall, Laurel Residence Hall, Ferris Hall, Magnolia Hall, Orange Hall, G-7 parking garage, Presidential Court, Reese Hall, Strong Hall, Perkins Hall and White Hall.

Fred Brown Hall dining areas including Subway and Twisted Taco are closed currently. PCB dining are was also closed but will reopen at 12:30 p.m.

Luckily, Stokely Hall and the Student Union remain open and do not seem to be affected.

One bystander was even stuck in an elevator when the power came to an abrupt halt.

Fortunately, UT's Facilities Services were able to come to the rescue quickly.

Crews continue to work on the electrical problems at several locations.

The release advises faculty members to use discretion to whether or not to hold classes due to environmental factors such as light and temperature.

For additional questions, contact Facilities One Call at (865) 946-7777.