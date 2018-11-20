The University of Tennessee Faculty Senate unanimously passed a resolution Monday pushing for the reinstatement of a full-time Chief Diversity Officer.

The members vote asks for the reinstatement to happen before January 1, 2019.

This comes after hate speech appeared on 'The Rock' on UT's campus earlier in November.

Members of the UT campus community are seeking a stronger response from the university to the hate-filled messages. While the university's interim chancellor responded by saying these actions are not supported by the university, some UTK faculty and staff felt the need to go further.

The resolution the faculty senate passed Monday said every other school in the Southeastern Conference has a chief diversity officer.

Associate professor Amber Roessner said it was great seeing other faculty members support the resolution.

'I was actually tearing up as I walked back to my chair. I mean, I know that so many people on our campus are fighting for this," she said.

UT administration will still need to approve the creation of the position in order to fulfill the faculty senate's resolution.

UT dismantled its Office of Diversity and Inclusion in 2016, which was formerly headed by diversity chief Rickey Hall.

At the time, the office had been under fire from state lawmakers and congressmen -- who criticized a suggestion touted to switch to gender-neutral pronouns to eliminate discrimination based on gender.

The following December, the officer had offered tips to UT employees about holiday gatherings to ensure it was not 'a Christmas party in disguise.'

Following the posts, state lawmakers agreed to strip funding to the office for a year, redirecting those funds to scholarships for minority engineering students.

