Saturday marks the long awaited home game against Florida... and University of Tennessee fans said the rivalry goes back many years.

Danny Breeding and his wife have gone to games since 1976.

He said the intense game is something he and his family look forward to every year.

Need to Know: Vols vs. Gators

"That's our greatest rivalry, it's always early in the season and it's always a good game," he said.

Breeding believes the root of a lot of that history stems from the 1990s when Steve Spurrier coached Florida.

"I think it all started with him and I think it was his favorite game, the one he always looked forward to," he said.

SIMILAR: Relive the '98 victory over the Gators with other Vol fans

Katie Myers is also a lifelong fan and says while the Florida game is exciting, she is looking forward to another famous rivalry.

"I dislike Bama the most and the reason being, Tennessee could beat Florida but it's been a long time since we beat Alabama."

She also think there's another reason for why the rivalry with the Gators is so passionate.

"I think it's because it's the SEC and we've been playing them forever," she said.

In the end, both fans are hoping for one thing and one thing only.

"For a win, well that doesn't take much sense does it?"

MORE: Vols vs. Gators will be a night game

© 2018 WBIR