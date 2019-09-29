KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Vols may not be running through the T this week, but plenty of couples are walking down the aisle.

Wedding venues can almost bank on the fact that couples will want to get married while the Vols are away, so their attention can be on the big day.

Reese Montgomery, the property manager at The Stables at Strawberry Creek, knows setting up for a football bye weekend wedding means there are no losers.

"It's a good trade off for the groom and the bride," Montgomery said. "Because the groom doesn't have to miss the Vols game and they get to get married, so it's the best win win situation."

No game means there's a little less stress.

"It keeps the groomsmen, the groom, and the dads a little bit more happy since they don't get to miss the game," Montgomery explained. "You can just tell the overall mood here is a little bit better, a little bit more relaxed as they're not missing the game"

The wedding venue can almost guarantee they'll have a couple or few fighting to schedule their "I dos."

Megan Mynatt is an Executive Coordinator with Margaret Claire's Weddings and Events. She said bye week weddings are a blessing.

"Well they get booked up very far in advance," Mynatt admitted. "We start getting calls for them, and it actually becomes a back and forth of who is gonna book those dates fastest."

With two bye weekends on the schedule this year, double the couples can tie the knot.

"It's a great thing for us because we've been booked up for a long time on those dates, and you've got two couples now that can take advantage of a weekend with no football," Mynatt said.

In place of a line of scrimmage, two become Mr. and Mrs.

MORE:

RELATED: Vols announce 2020 football schedule

RELATED: Not the ring bear-er: Black bear photobombs bride, groom in Gatlinburg

RELATED: Sevier County couple gets married the day after losing their apartment in a fire

RELATED: Love and beer on tap at Townsend wedding chapel turned taproom

RELATED: When her 103-year-old grandma couldn't make it to her wedding, this Austin bride came to her