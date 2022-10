The football game will begin at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The game time for the Tennessee vs. Georgia matchup was announced on Monday, Oct. 24.

Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5, according to a tweet from the Tennessee Football account.

The game will take place at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia. It will be broadcasted on CBS.