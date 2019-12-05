KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — For Jordan Schools, graduating from the University of Tennessee with a second degree was the beginning of a new adventure.

"This is something I've been working hard for, for a while and the time has finally come," Schools said.

Her degree is in sports psychology and motor behavior and the story behind the degree begins more than 8,000 miles away.

"In 2004 I went with my dad, there was a tsunami in India," she said. "Children had a very hard time kind of adjusting."

A tsunami she said devastated tens of thousands of people but after a while Schools believes she came to understand why that actually meant.

"The ocean was right there, that was where they lived, that was where they played and they didn't trust it," she said.

She later decided maybe sports could be something she could use to help young people in the area through trauma.

"The first time that I realized that sport had a healing property to it, I knew this could be something," she said.

It was a moment she said set the tone for the rest of her career.

"We would go into the water and we would play or we would use these games to mind of help them escape a little bit from this reality," Schools said.

Her family now has a fully operating children's home in India and in just a few short weeks she will head back there

"We rescue children in child trafficking and slave labor," she said. "We can really make a difference and there's always opportunity to make a difference."

She only plans to stay for a few weeks but she said the work is far from being done. However more than anything, she just wants to encourage people to help each other however they can whenever they can.

"My life isn't just about me, it's about service to others and being able to give back," she said.

