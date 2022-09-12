University of Tennessee to host sustainable transportation, electric vehicle summit

The first DriveElectricTN Momentum Summit will be held on November 7.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee is hosting a sustainable transportation forum and an electric vehicle summit on Nov. 7.

The DriveElectricTN Momentum Summit will focus on transportation electrification efforts and include breakout sessions on community outreach, electric vehicle infrastructure, policies and programs and innovation, officials said.

Officials said that information shared at the event will hope to improve transportation efficiency, reduce vehicle emissions, and address mobility needs.

Speakers and panelists at the forum will address topics such as alternative fuels and advanced vehicle technologies, mobility and transportation justice, and the intersections of transportation with public health and emergency response among other issues, officials said.

On Nov. 8 and 9, the Tennessee Sustainable Transportation Forum & Expo will be held at the student union.