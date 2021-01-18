WATCH: UT hosts MLK Panel Discussion to honor legacy of Martin Luther King Jr

The interactive virtual event will focus on the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and how it's presented to the public.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Commission for Blacks is hosting an MLK Panel Discussion at the University of Tennessee.

The interactive virtual event is at 2 p.m. on Monday, Jan.18, and the panel will focus on the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and how it's presented to the public.

Dr. LaToya Eaves, an Assistant Professor of Geography at UT, and Deborah Porter, a graduate of Austin-East High School and UT, are hosting the event.