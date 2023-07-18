UT launching new compliance, investigative units

UT said they were launching the Campus Compliance Services unit and the Office of Investigation and Resolution.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Editor's Note: This story was corrected to reflect that the "divisive concept" laws did not apply to classroom lessons, according to the University of Tennessee. It was also corrected to reflect that the new units would not handle investigations from reports regarding "divisive concepts."

The University of Tennessee at Knoxville is launching two new campus units meant to help make sure UT stays in compliance with laws and supports workplace investigations.

In a press release, the university said it was launching the Office of Investigation and Resolution on Aug. 1. It will "investigate and resolve reports of university policy violations." The office is expected to include people who have investigative expertise in different policy areas, helping make sure reports are investigated "in a prompt, thorough and impartial manner."

The OIR will investigate issues related to equal opportunity and nondiscrimination among other areas. The deputy Title IX coordinator for the UT System, Michelle Buck, will serve as the office's interim director and will report to the newly created position of chief campus compliance officer.

That officer will lead the second new unit at UT — Campus Compliance Services. According to a release, this unit will support, coordinate and help other units at UT "involved with university-wide efforts to comply with federal, state and local laws." It will also work with those other units to make sure UT complies with regulations and its own policies.

"The unit will also encourage the highest ethical standards of conduct for those who represent the university and act on its behalf. Compliance in higher education is complex, and creating an office that focuses on this area will help the campus develop a cohesive compliance and ethics program and strengthen existing compliance practices," the release said.

The chief campus compliance officer will report to the chancellor and to the UT System chief audit and compliance officer. UT said they are searching nationally for someone to fulfill the role, and the new unit will launch when an officer is hired.

According to the release, the creation of the OIR will make the Office of Equity and Diversity "better positioned to support the search process for new employees in faculty, executive administrative and exempt staff positions by providing increased training opportunities to departments and search committees."

UT said responsibilities regarding the "divisive concepts" law fall under the Office of the Provost and not the new units. According to UT, "multiple processes exist for students or employees to share concerns about their experiences, and institutional practice is for concerns to be considered carefully and addressed. The institution will need to develop a procedure to compile information for the annual report."

The Office of the Provost also released guidance to make sure mandatory training for employees complies with the state's law.

The Office of Title IX will continue functioning as UT's lead unit for ensuring compliance with the federal Title IX laws.