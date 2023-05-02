UT Medical Center offering mammogram screenings over Mother's Day weekend

The event will be on Saturday, May 13 from 8 a.m. through 4 p.m. at the UT Medical Center Breast Center,

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee Medical Center said they will offer mammogram screenings over the Mother's Day weekend.

It is scheduled for May 13 from 8 a.m. through 4 p.m. in the UT Medical Center Breast Center parking lot. They said anyone who wanted a mammogram would need to meet a few requirements.

They would need to be 40 years old or older, and not have any current breast problems. It will also need to have been at least a year since their last screening, and they will need to tell UT Medical Center if they have breast implants.

Organizers said insurance will be billed. Women 40 years old or older who don't have health insurance should ask if they qualify for the Tennessee Breast Screening Program. They said the program is based on household income.