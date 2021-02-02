UT Medical Center requests staffing help from the Tennessee National Guard

"Our current environment requires us to rapidly adjust," said one official with the University of Tennessee Medical Center.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee Medical Center said that they have requested staffing help from the Tennessee National Guard on Wednesday, as beds continue to fill mostly with unvaccinated COVID-19 cases.

"We are looking at all options to help us during the next several weeks," officials with the medical center said. "Our current environment requires us to rapidly adjust."

Earlier, officials warned that the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations could pass the previous record by the end of August. On Tuesday, the Knox County Health Department reported a total of 1,518 hospitalizations across the area.

"This is some of the steepest hospitalization increase that we've seen at any point during the pandemic," said Dr. James Shamiyeh.

As hospitalizations rise, hospitals across the area have reported challenges meeting the needs of patients. UT Medical Center announced that they would pause some non-essential surgeries on a case-by-case basis again to help alleviate some strain on the hospital.

Additional information about how the Tennessee National Guard would help the hospital was not available, nor was information about when they could be expected to arrive at UT Medical Center.

This story will be updated when more information is available.