UT Medical Center restricting visitation due to spread of the flu

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee Medical Center they were temporarily restricting visitation as the number of flu cases rise in East Tennessee.

Starting in December 2022, they said people under 12 years old would not be able to visit patients. They also said people who show signs of an illness such as a cough, congestion, or upset stomach would not be able to visit patients either.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that Tennessee was at the highest risk category for the spread of the flu, as of Nov. 26.

The UT Medical Center said that the flu can spread easily from person to person through droplets from coughing and sneezing. They also said those droplets could travel as far as three feet.

One of the ways to avoid spreading the flu is to avoid close contact with people who are sick, they said. They also said people who feel sick should stay home.

They also said people should thoroughly wash their hands and cover their mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing to help prevent the spread of the flu.