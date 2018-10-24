October is coming to an end and peak flu season is just rapidly approaching.

Many doctors are focused on treating patients and waiting for the peak season which, according to the CDC, is typically between January and February.

Others are looking years into the future working on creating the next vaccine for the virus that effects between 9,000,000 and 35,000,000 people each year in the United States.

In Knoxville, Dr. William Smith has been researching the flu for 15 years.

"You have to do different flu vaccines studies every year because the flu vaccine migrates," Dr. Williams Smith said.

That means last year's vaccine might not be effective this year, and that's why UT Medical is starting a new clinical trial involving 150 people over the age of 75 because they, along with children under five years of age, are most at risk.

This clinical study of 150 people in Knoxville is part of a much bigger picture. 4,000 people across the country will go through the same trial to help researchers find a future vaccine.

"Everyone in the study will get either the quadrivalent vaccine or a currently available vaccine," Dr. Smith said.

Dr. Smith said these vaccines must be created years in advance.

"So, this is a vaccine they will be using two to three years from now," Dr. Smith said.

Dr. Smith said finding what strains of the virus to watch for comes down to research by the CDC. They survey humans and animals in other parts of the world that are infected and then researchers use their best guess to decide which strains will be most prevalent.

From 2010 to 2018, the CDC estimates that the flu has resulted in between 140,000 and 710,000 hospitalizations each year.

That's another reason researchers are constantly working for the perfect the vaccine.

