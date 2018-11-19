Knoxville — The University of Tennessee confirms University Housing moved two students from Clement Hall to another dorm because the students believed there was mold in their room.

The University recently moved every student out of Laurel Hall and closed it for the year to remove mold.

MORE: UT to close Laurel Hall for remainder of academic year for mold removal

The University relocated 586 students.

Freshman Emma Thomas and her roommate now live in Orange Hall because they found what they believed to be mold in their room in Clement.

Thomas claims, this semester, she has been to the doctor multiple times with a constant sore throat, stuffy nose and other symptoms.

"Honestly, if you find mold in your room, get out," Thomas said. "Because I did a lot of research while this whole process was going on and the effects it can have long term or short term are awful."

She said the doctors tested for Strep, Mono and other common ailments but none were positive.

The University said in a statement:

We encourage any student with maintenance concerns to submit a University Housing maintenance request or speak with their residence hall staff.

If a student has health concerns, they should contact their hall director to discuss alternate housing options. Additionally, we encourage them to visit the Student Health Center if they need to be seen by a medical professional.

The University Housing maintenance team continues to work to address maintenance requests in all residence halls.

Thomas said since she moved to a new dorm Friday, she hasn't had any of the same medical problems she's faced this semester.

© 2018 WBIR