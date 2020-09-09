UT moving students out of dorm to make more room for COVID-19 isolation cases

UT said it is moving students out of Massey Hall to make more room for others needing to be isolated as COVID-19 cases increase "dramatically" across campus.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Two hotels won't be enough to hold the current number of COVID-19 infected or exposed students at the University of Tennessee, so now it is transforming one of its dorms into an isolation space.

UT announced Wednesday in a letter Wednesday it is moving students currently residing in Massey Hall out of the dorm next week so it can create more space for students self-isolating due to COVID-19. Massey Hall residents will be moved into vacant spaces in other residence halls.

"This decision is necessary to provide additional isolation housing for campus residents as COVID-19 cases increase dramatically in our campus community," Frank Cuevas, Vice Chancellor for Student Life, said.

The Student Health Center will be testing all of the dorm's residents before they move out to prevent the chance of them unknowingly spreading COVID-19 to their new dorms.

There are currently close to 1,000 residential students on campus who are self-isolating after either testing positive for COVID-19 or being close to someone who was diagnosed with the virus. Nearly 1,000 other students off campus are also self-isolating.

"I know the sudden changes being made add another level of stress to your semester," Cuevas said. "I appreciate your flexibility and understanding as the university continues to adapt and manage through a pandemic. And I appreciate your helping our relocating Volunteers feel welcome in their new spaces."

UT had already arranged two hotels to hold self-isolating students and had been considering consolidating dorm vacancies to make more room for isolation space.