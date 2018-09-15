Knoxville — Families affected by now-Tropical Storm Florence had a chance to experience game day at Neyland Stadium Saturday.

The University of Tennessee offered free tickets to North and South Carolina residents.

They lined up to pick the tickets up at Vol Village.

Eddie and Tammy Swanson came from Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

(It's been) great," Tammy Swanson said. "We've never been to a Tennessee game, so this was a great opportunity for us to get to go. We're very thankful to get the free tickets."

Walmart wanted to help as well.

They provided food at a tailgate for 25 military men and women and their families from Wilmington, North Carolina.

Store manager Jearl Ballard says he hopes they'll remember their Vols experience.

"I've enjoyed it a lot," Ballard said. "The food, the smells, and the sights. And all the fans walking around in the orange. It's a real happy, pleasant atmosphere. I think they're going to be able to really take that back to home and maybe (we'll) get some UT fans for life out of it."

Walmart partnered with the Red Cross and United Service Organizations to put it on.

