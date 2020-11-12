UT Officials: Kappa Alpha fraternity suspended due to hazing, alcohol violations

The chapter was notified Friday morning and the suspension will last until spring 2025.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — University of Tennessee officials have informed that the Pi Chapter of Kappa Alpha Order has been suspended for four years due to repeated hazing and alcohol violations.

For more details on the chapter's conduct history visit GoGreek site.

“Working closely with Kappa Alpha’s national organization, we made the necessary decision to suspend the Pi chapter," Vice Chancellor for Student Life Frank Cuevas said. Hazing and misconduct have no place in fraternity or sorority life at the University of Tennessee, and we will continue to uphold our commitment to create a positive, healthy culture for our students.”