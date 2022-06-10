UT Police Department adds two electric motorcycles to its fleet

The police department shared a video of the motorcycles easily traveling down a long flight of stairs on The Hill on Friday.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee Police Department announced Friday that it was adding two electric motorcycles to its fleet.

Officials with the department said the motorcycles would improve the way officers patrol areas of the campus. In a release, they shared a video of the motorcycles easily being driven down a long flight of stairs on The Hill.

The motorcycles include red and blue lights to alarm people when officers are speeding through the area. Officials said officers will use the motorcycles to patrol greenways near UT and parking garages. They will also be used to navigate crowds and traffic during special events, such as graduations and concerts.

Officials also said UTPD will use the motorcycles while working undercover, and to patrol specific areas around campus.