UT Police Department adds two electric motorcycles to its fleet

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee Police Department announced Friday that it was adding two electric motorcycles to its fleet.
Officials with the department said the motorcycles would improve the way officers patrol areas of the campus. In a release, they shared a video of the motorcycles easily being driven down a long flight of stairs on The Hill.
The motorcycles include red and blue lights to alarm people when officers are speeding through the area. Officials said officers will use the motorcycles to patrol greenways near UT and parking garages. They will also be used to navigate crowds and traffic during special events, such as graduations and concerts.
Officials also said UTPD will use the motorcycles while working undercover, and to patrol specific areas around campus.
The new motorcycles are called "Zero motorcycles" and will be used in addition to traditional motorcycles and cruisers that were assigned to officers.