UT campus police looking for man after freshman says he punched her after Saturday's game

Lydia Ernst showed a black eye, saying the man seen in her mom's now-viral Facebook post attacked her and her boyfriend.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A University of Tennessee freshman said a fight that started with "banter" between her boyfriend and another group of UT fans left her with a black eye and bruises on her forehead and the back of her head.

UT campus police said they are looking for a man after the freshman reported an assault.

Lydia Ernst said she and her boyfriend were leaving shortly after Saturday's game ended. She said her boyfriend and his friend started talking to three guys as they walked back to their dorms.

"I hear playful banter back and forth," Ernst said.

Then Ernst said an older man who wasn't engaged in the banter approached her boyfriend and was "throwing his hands in the air, not saying anything."

Ernst said her mother recorded as he walked up and shoved her boyfriend.

In a video posted to social media, the man is heard saying "do you [expletive] hear me? You [expletive] move, now. I will [expletive] kill you."

Editor's note: Expletives censored in video

Ernst said she approached the man and told him it was not okay for him to shove her boyfriend, saying he then began punching her.

"He definitely saw that I was a woman, and just punches me multiple times," Ernst said. "My memory was such a blur from that moment. I remember perfectly right before it and right after."

"I was hysterical," Ernst said. "I was crying, sobbing and the next thing I know I was in this woman's arms."

Ernst said the black eye still hurts and she has bruises on her forehead and the back of her head.

The UT Police Department is investigating the reported assault. Ernst said she would like to pursue charges against the unknown man.