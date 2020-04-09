x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Knoxville Breaking News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | WBIR.com

Local News

UT Police searching for owner of bike after recovering two Wednesday

UT Police found the owner of one stolen bike, they said Friday. They are still searching for the owner of the black Cannondale bike.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee Police Department is hoping to reunite a bike with its owner after recovering two expensive bicycles Wednesday. They said the bikes were stolen on campus.

Police said they were searching for the owner of a black Cannondale bike Friday, after reuniting a green bike with its owner on Friday. The bike is in good condition and includes a bag by the handlebars, according to pictures UTPD posted on their Facebook page.

Anyone who thinks the bike is theirs can call UTPD at (865) 974-3114. They will need to provide proof of ownership as well as the location is was left at, police said.

Post by UTKPD.

RELATED: How to customize the stories and alerts you get from WBIR

RELATED: Take 10! Sign up for the WBIR lunchtime newsletter