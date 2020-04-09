UT Police searching for owner of bike after recovering two Wednesday

UT Police found the owner of one stolen bike, they said Friday. They are still searching for the owner of the black Cannondale bike.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee Police Department is hoping to reunite a bike with its owner after recovering two expensive bicycles Wednesday. They said the bikes were stolen on campus.

Police said they were searching for the owner of a black Cannondale bike Friday, after reuniting a green bike with its owner on Friday. The bike is in good condition and includes a bag by the handlebars, according to pictures UTPD posted on their Facebook page.