UT Police searching for owner of bike after recovering two Wednesday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee Police Department is hoping to reunite a bike with its owner after recovering two expensive bicycles Wednesday. They said the bikes were stolen on campus.
Police said they were searching for the owner of a black Cannondale bike Friday, after reuniting a green bike with its owner on Friday. The bike is in good condition and includes a bag by the handlebars, according to pictures UTPD posted on their Facebook page.
Anyone who thinks the bike is theirs can call UTPD at (865) 974-3114. They will need to provide proof of ownership as well as the location is was left at, police said.