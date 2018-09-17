Knoxville — University of Tennessee President Joe DiPietro has announced his retirement date.

We've known the system president planned to retire by the end of the year, but didn't know when. Now, he has set his retirement date as Feb. 14, 2019, but will use his remaining vacation time to step down from active service on Nov. 21.

Joe DiPietro, UT President

Burk, Tonja

DiPietro has led the UT system, which includes campuses in Knoxville, Chattanooga and Martin, the Health Science Center in Memphis and the statewide Institute of Agriculture and the Institute of Public Service, since January 2011.

“I am very proud of all we have accomplished together, which would not have been possible without the important efforts of our talented faculty, students, staff and administrators and the steadfast support of the Board of Trustees,” DiPietro said. “The University is well positioned for success—we are coming off a record-breaking year in research funding as well as private fundraising, and we have a committed group of chancellors and system administrators to move the University forward.”

In a press release, the university touted DiPietro's success, including a record four years of low tuition increases, including a zero percent tuition increase this year for UT Knoxville and UT Chattanooga. He also presided over record fundraising and big campus expansions.

DiPietro was criticized for firing UT Knoxville chancellor Beverly Davenport in May, in most part for the scathing termination letter he wrote that became public.

UT Board of Trustees Chair John Compton praised DiPietro. “We should all be thankful for Joe’s leadership. He and the former Board of Trustees accomplished a great deal together. All stakeholders in the University system have been well-served by his tireless commitment to continual improvement across all of our campuses. Our new board will convene soon to discuss next steps in selecting a new leader for the University of Tennessee system.”

DiPietro plans to retire to Illinois and to spend time with his wife, Deb, their three children and six grandchildren.

The process for replacing DiPietro has not been released by the university.

