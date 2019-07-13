KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — HBO's "Chernobyl" tells the story of the 1986 Chernobyl nuclear disaster that happened north of the Ukrainian SSR.

The mini-series tells the story of that event, showing the dangers of radiation in one of the world's worst nuclear accidents.

The Chernobyl disaster was the result of a flawed nuclear reactor design. It killed 30 people within a week and lead to countless cases of cancer.

As the HBO show gains popularity, one University of Tennessee nuclear engineering professor wants people to know it's highly unlikely anything like that will ever happen in East Tennessee.

"Chernobyl is obviously a case study in how not to do nuclear engineering," said Steve Skutnik, Associate Professor of Nuclear Engineering at UT.

He uses this event in his lesson plans.

"There is a lot to talk about in terms of how one does nuclear safety culture," said Skutnik.

That's why, when the HBO mini-series came out, Skutnik watched with a close eye.

"The Chernobyl series was interesting to me because it's kind of like, are they gonna get this right? Or how much are they gonna get it off? And I was surprised by how well it did in terms of the physics of it," said Skutnik.

He said the biggest thing the series got wrong is how radiation works.

"Getting exposed to radiation does not make one radioactive," said Skutnik.

He cited a scene in the show where a woman is warned at the hospital that she may talk to someone with radiation poisoning, but not touch them for fear of contamination.

"No. Unless he is covered in random particles and then wiping them on people, that's not how it works," said Skutnik.

He said the show did a pretty good job explaining nuclear reactors and the mistakes made at Chernobyl.

"A nuclear reactor cannot explode like a nuclear bomb and I think that's kind of one of those things, again, where it's a little less-than-clear in the series," said Skutnik.

The closest nuclear reactor to our area is at Watts Bar between Knoxville and Chattanooga.

Skutnik said not to lose sleep over a possible disaster there.

"We have a lot of inherent safety features that are built into our reactors that just simply did not exist in the Russian designs," he said.

Skutnik is speaking about Chernobyl the show, Chernobyl the disaster and the lessons learned from the accident on Monday at a public event on UT's campus.

If you're interested in hearing more from him, head to room 109 in the Art and Architecture Building on campus at 1715 Volunteer Boulevard.

His discussion starts at 7 p.m. on Monday, July 15.

You can also watch it via webcast here.