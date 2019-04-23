KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Nurses face a challenging job of often having to juggle the care of several patients at once.

A professor at the UT College of Nursing is pushing to help relieve that burden and improve care by requiring a specific nurse-to-patient ratio.

"People's lives and their comfort and their well-being depend on you," UT College of Nursing Professor Roberta Lavin said.

Chances are, dozens of nurses have helped you in your lifetime. And it's a stressful job.

"Things do happen," Lavin said. "That's when the system gets really stressed."

She says nurses can get overwhelmed with too many patients.

That's a problem 2017 legislation in Congress tried to address.

The Nurse Staffing Standards for Hospital Patient Safety and Quality Care Act failed to pass, but Lavin says the problem is ongoing.

"The big thing it would do is improve patient outcomes," Lavin said.

The bill outlined mandatory patient to nurse ratios.

Here in Knoxville, East Tennessee Children's Hospital says nurses rarely have more than four patients to care for on a shift, and in intensive care units there can be one or two nurses taking care of one patient.

The hospital says the base number of nurses on a shift depends on the needs of patients, not the number of patients.

Lavin says that's how all hospitals should look at staffing.

"What we have to do is we have to put patients first," Lavin said. "And that means you have to recognize that nurses are individuals and patients are individuals, and on any given day, that ratio may change."

She says legislation on a state-wide level has a better chance of creating a successful compromise between the best patient care and the money required to do it.

"We can only do so much with the dollars we have to provide healthcare, so it'd be great to have 1-to-1 nursing, but who could afford it? The answer is nobody," Lavin said. "There is an optimum level, and we need to get there."

No bill like that came before lawmakers in Nashville this session.

A bill limiting the number of patients assigned to a nursing assistant at nursing homes was introduced, but quickly withdrawn.