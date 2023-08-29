UT expands eligibility for 'UT Promise' scholarship, plans tours to high schools statewide

The UT Promise scholarship was launched in March 2019 for students with a household income of $50,000 per year or less.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee announced Tuesday that a scholarship program helping students from low-income households pay for college would expand its eligibility requirements.

The UT Promise program guarantees free tuition for undergraduates attending UT campuses in Knoxville, Chattanooga, Pulaski, Martin and Memphis. It covers the last dollar amount of tuition and mandatory fees after other financial aid is applied.

When it launched in March 2019, it was only available for students with a household income of $50,000 or less. The eligibility was then expanded in 2021 to income levels of $60,000 per year or less.

On Tuesday, UT said the program's eligibility would expand again to students with household incomes of $75,000 per year or less. The income levels are for households' adjusted gross incomes.

UT also said the UT Promise program would guarantee a minimum $500 award per semester.

The university announced Randy Boyd, the UT System President, would tour high schools across the state for the fourth UT Promise tour. A schedule of that tour is available below.

Friday, Sept. 1 South Doyle High School (2020 Tipton Station Road, Knoxville) - 9 a.m. EDT Austin East High School (2800 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Knoxville) – 10 a.m. EDT Morristown West High School (1 Trojan TRL, Morristown) – 11:20 a.m. EDT

Tuesday, Sept. 5 Germantown High School (7653 Poplar Pike, Germantown) – 10:15 a.m. CDT Collierville High School (11605 E. Shelby Drive, Collierville) – 11:15 a.m. CDT Westview High School (8161 Highway 45, Martin) – 1:40 p.m. CDT

Wednesday, Sept. 6 East Ridge High School (4320 Bennett Road, Chattanooga) – 8:45 a.m. EDT Ooltewah High School (6123 Mountain View Road, Ooltewah) – 11:30 a.m. EDT Bradley Central High School (1000 South Lee Highway, Cleveland) – 1 p.m. EDT Walker Valley High School (750 Lauderdale Memorial Hwy, Cleveland) – 2 p.m. EDT

Tuesday, Sept. 12 Hume Fogg High School (700 Broadway, Nashville) - 10:45 a.m. CDT James Lawson High School (8001 Hwy. 70 South, Nashville) - 11:30 a.m. CDT

Wednesday, Sept. 13 West Ridge High School (380 Lynn Road, Blountville) – 8:15 a.m. EDT Sullivan East High School (4180 Weaver Pike, Bluff City) – 9:15 a.m. EDT David Crockett High School (684 Old State Route 34, Jonesborough) - 10:45 a.m. EDT



Students must qualify for the HOPE Scholarship and meet academic requirements to be eligible for the UT Promise scholarship. Anyone interested in the program can learn more about it online.