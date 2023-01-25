UT releases designs for upcoming construction projects on campus

The projects include a new student success building in place of Melrose Hall, a new theatre and improvements to Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee released designs Wednesday for several of its upcoming construction projects on campus.

One of the biggest projects includes continued improvements to Neyland Stadium. The first phase of improvements finished before the 2022 football season, and construction will continue on new improvements through 2025. UT said more changes will be unveiled each season.

In 2023, they said fans will notice brick accent walls from the field area to concourses, as well as the start of construction for more amenities like expanded food preparation areas. They said they are also planning to build improved bathroom facilities in the stadium.

There will also be many improvements to Lindsey Nelson Baseball Stadium, UT said.

Those improvements include new seating and lighting systems. They also said they planned to install a new sound system and make visual updates to the stadium. There will also be improvements made to the food area of the stadium.

Designs for the baseball stadium started in January, and UT said fans will find third-level porches and chair backs along the right field line in 2023. The new seating and amenities will be located along the first and third baseline starting in 2024.

All renovations on Lindsey Nelson Baseball Stadium are expected to be complete in time for the 2025 season, UT said.

UT also said they are planning to build a new building for the Haslam College of Business, and the design of that building is expected to start in March 2023. They expect the new building to have new classrooms, collaboration areas and more office space. They also said it will be built across Volunteer Boulevard, from the existing Haslam Business Building.

They are also planning to complete the West Volunteer Boulevard Streetscape project in phases, with construction expected to begin from Caledonia Avenue to Cumberland Avenue in the summer of 2023. That phase is expected to be complete by the time students move in for fall 2023.

Another phase in 2024 will then complete the improvements. The project involves removing parking from the thoroughfare, which is meant to help UT meet its sustainability goals.

A new student success building will also be built in the footprint of Melrose Hall. They said the new building is expected to start its design phase in June 2023 and it will house the Division of Student Success, Student Disability Services, five classrooms and spaces for special events and academics. Opening for the building is planned for 2026.

The Jenny Boyd Carousel Theatre also moved into its design phase and is expected to open in the fall of 2025. The new building will replace the Carousel Theatre and provide more theatre space with several levels of seating. It will also have a lobby, greenroom and more space for back-of-house support.

It will be used to train actors, set designers, and other performing arts professionals.