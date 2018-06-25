Tennesseans had a chance to feel the professional field World Cup athletes use under their own feet.

UT Institute of Agriculture professor John Sorochan is an expert in turfgrass science and management.

Right now, he's working with the design teams responsible for developing the turf the pros are playing on.

Sorochan and his team replicated that grass and let guests give it a go.

"Well today's event was just something fun. The World Cup's going on and we have a lot of international grad students, faculty, staff, and you know a lot of Americans as well who love the game of soccer," Sorochan said, "and it just so happens that we do a lot of research on soccer fields or the grasses that go into them."

Sorochan says the research focuses on optimizing turf safety, consistency, and performance.

According to Sorochan, the pitch people were able to try out consists of grass grown in sand with reinforcing plastic fibers. The event brought people hailing from anywhere from East Tennessee to Rwanda.

"The key to life is recognition," Sorochan said. "When you're doing research, it's not done when the paper's published, but if...we can disseminate it to the soccer moms and dads or the children that are playing on surfaces...if they know that we're working to provide a safer field...that's our goal."

