A University of Tennessee researcher is suing the Knox County Sheriff for access to records about immigration enforcement and implementation of the 287(g) program.

287(g) allows local officers to act on behalf of and with the authority of federal immigration enforcement agents, and has been a point of contention for some after it was approved in 2017.

►READ MORE: Hundreds rally for immigrant rights in Knoxville

The program trains deputies to check a suspect's immigration status after an arrest is made, and KCSO said it allows them to cut down on holding times for detainees by allowing them to determine their immigration status.

Meghan Conley, a professor at UT, is currently studying immigration enforcement in the Southeastern U.S. as well as the 287(g) program.

According to the suit filed in the Knox County Chancery Court, Conley has asked to see records relating to agreements the Knox County Sheriff's Office has made with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

The filing said, so far, all the Sheriff's Office has provided is a thank you note from ICE for the Sheriff's Office's interest in the 287(g) program.

Conley is suing under the TN Public Records Acts, which broadly states that all state, county and municipal records shall be open for personal inspection by any citizen of Tennessee during business hours -- and that records custodians must answer requests promptly.

Conley is now asking a judge to order the sheriff to allow her access to those records.