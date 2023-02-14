UT social media command center data reveals most impactful moments of the Super Bowl

While Rihanna's half time show was one of the most anticipated events, her makeup brand showed up on more than 930 million social media feeds.

Example video title will go here for this video

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A group of social media researchers at the University of Tennessee analyzed some of the Super Bowl's biggest impacts on Tuesday.

The Adam Brown Social Media Command Center gives faculty, students and staff free access to Spinklr, a technology that companies use to publish and analyze social media marketing activities. The center analyzes social media trends and investigates the biggest moments of popular events.

They found that due to the Super Bowl, mentions of a makeup brand managed to land on 932.94 million feeds.

They said Rihanna's halftime show was one of the most anticipated events in pop culture, and her product placement caused the spike in mentions of "#FentyBeauty." She took a moment during the performance for a quick powder touch-up, showing the brand on camera.

They also said online chatter about a streaming service peaked following Tubi's commercial aired. They said the conversation reached more than 490 million feeds. The company aired a commercial that showed the game paused and changed to a movie as if a person had hijacked viewers' TVs.

The Super Bowl also featured a sibling rivalry between the tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs and his older brother, an offensive center for the Philadelphia Eagles. Their family's tweets before and after the game landed on around 4.32 billion feeds.