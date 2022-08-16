As UT students move in, surrounding businesses get busier

Students are beginning to move in and start the new school year at the University of Tennessee. Businesses say when school opens, they get busier.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The summer is almost over and new students started arriving at the University of Tennessee. People are unpacking their personal belongings and getting ready for the semester.

For some, this is their first time away from home and they are juggling between excitement and fear of the unknown.

"I'm excited that it's kind of like a new beginning," said Griffin Eaker, UT political science major. "Things are kind of starting over in regards to like high school and Fresh Start stuff like that."

"I moved in yesterday, and I've been a little bit I don't know, a little bit anxious, but I'm starting to get accustomed to it. And I mean, I feel good. I'm excited," said Jeremiah Greer, a finance major.

Orange tents are set up all over campus to help people navigate around the area. There, people can find maps and information about different resources on campus.

"We're excited. She seems excited, so hopefully, we won't get too many phone calls at home," said Janna Foy, a parent helping their student move in.

Students were arriving from California, Florida, Texas and many other places across the U.S. on Tuesday. Many of them said they planned to hang out around Cumberland Avenue, spending money at its many bars and restaurants.

"When they get back here, our revenue almost doubles, especially on the weekends," said Vinny Tesoriero, the kitchen manager at one Cumberland Avenue restaurant. "We get a huge influx, especially around 4 o'clock, 5 o'clock — when classes get out."

Other workers said they almost immediately notice the difference once summer comes to an end and students flock back to Knoxville.