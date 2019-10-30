A new survey shows one group of voters in particular are showing up to the polls more often compared to previous elections: University of Tennessee students.

UT said it has been seeing a rise in the number of students voting in recent elections.

Voter turnout on campus has increased by about 20% from 2014 to 2018, according to survey data from the National Study of Learning, Voting and Engagement.

RELATED: Study: Student voter turnout on the rise

During the 2018 elections, UT said 36% of its students voted. Earlier that year, the campus had doubled down on efforts to increase student voter registrations through the Vols Vote initiative led by the Howard H. Baker Jr. Center for Public Policy.

“This is a remarkable outcome,” said Katie Cahill, associate director of the Baker Center. “Everyone who participated in 2018 should be applauded. This data demonstrates what students can achieve when they roll up their sleeves and get involved.”

Those growth numbers were significantly greater than those of the growth in overall national turnout in between the last two midterm elections. The U.S. Census reported an overall national growth in voting of 11.5% between the 2014 and 2018 elections.

The largest growth in turnout came from registered voters between the ages of 18-29 -- which was 15.7%.

More than half of registered voters, 53.4%, voted in the previous midterm elections.

The news comes as Knoxville prepares to vote in the regular election on November 5.

Voters continue to show up to the polls before the final day of early voting on Oct. 31.

As of Tuesday night, nearly 8,500 early ballots and 850 absentee ballots had been cast in the election.

On November 5, voters will decide if Eddie Mannis or Indya Kincannon will become Knoxville's next mayor. Four Knoxville city council seats are also up for election this year.

RELATED: First four days of early voting numbers are in

RELATED: Knoxville's mayoral candidates face off in forum as early voters prepare to head to the polls

You can find a sample ballot here, and learn when and where to early vote up until Halloween at this link.