UT students award five nonprofits a total of $20,000 as part of a final class assignment

The University of Tennessee said the students gave away the money as part of a course about nonprofit operations.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A team of University of Tennessee students gave a total of $20,000 to five nonprofit teams as part of their final class assignment, according to a release from UT.

They said the money was given away at the end of a course where students learned about how nonprofits are operated. It is taught annually in the Haslam College of Business, according to a release from UT.

Alex Miller, who works in the college, helped students give away a total of $130,000 to 24 organizations since launching the "Learning through Giving" course in 2016, according to the release.

“The students really have to grapple with their values and they have to consider other peoples’ values as well because they have to make a consensus decision. They argue with each other from the very beginning because they have to come up with an agreed-upon framework that they’ll evaluate the nonprofits on," he said in the release.

The money was given to member organizations of the Alliance for Better Nonprofits, which requires organizations to submit proposals in teams of two or more.