UT students designing new water recreation center, boathouse

The recreation center will be part of the Tennessee RiverLine's 652-mile continuous trail system along the full length of the Tennessee River.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — University of Tennessee architecture students are designing a water recreation center and boathouse for land on the campus of the UT Research Park at Cherokee Farm.

It will link river access to the existing greenway to benefit kayakers and boaters. The new river access will sit next to the Alcoa Highway bridge.

The recreation center will be part of the Tennessee RiverLine's 652-mile continuous trail system along the full length of the Tennessee River, according to a post from the UT College of Architecture and Design.

Students designed three options for the project through a partnership between the School of Architecture, Tennessee RiverLine and Legacy Parks Foundation.

"Moving forward, we will get further in-depth within the project, start designing out systems that will exist within the building. Eventually, all three proposals will merge into one and that'll be chosen and the city will move forward and eventually build the boathouse and recreation center itself," architecture student Callie Elonen said.