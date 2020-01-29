KNOXVILLE, Tenn. —

From filing taxes to acing your job search, the University of Tennessee is opening its doors for students to learn about life post-graduation.



The series is called Adulting 101, and the Center for Student Engagement is in charge of the events.



The program is open to all students and is free of charge to come and learn.



The center said the whole focus of the series is to give students the opportunity to learn common adult tasks that will help them be more prepared and ready for the real world.



"The only way I find to be prepared for the real adult world is to come to events like these that give us a little more information about that," Christian Staton, a UT senior, said.



The first event of the series was held on Tuesday in the Student Union where students were able to learn about how to navigate in the upcoming tax season.



"It doesn't hurt to come in and learn a little bit about taxes," Hunter Davis, a UT freshman, said.



More events regarding job searches and creating benefits are all topics that will be brought up throughout the semester.



"You know, you learn so much about different obscure topics that we hope to find more education in later, but they don't normally sit us down in class and tell us how to do taxes and teach us the little simple life things. So it's good that we have things like this happening" said Staton.



To learn more about the programs, you can find more on their website.



