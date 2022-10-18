UT student organizations drop banners from Neyland Stadium for Homecoming Week

Colorful, student-made banners now cover Neyland in honor of homecoming week.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Homecoming week kicked off Monday at the University of Tennessee, which means student festivities continue all throughout campus.

On Tuesday, several UT students stood outside Neyland Stadium to watch their banners be draped off the stadium. The banners were handmade by students, representing each of their organizations.

Rachel Velasquez, a freshman at UT, said her sorority designed its own poster in preparation for homecoming.

"I came out to support my sorority, and I was just so excited," Velasquez said. "We've been working so hard on this banner and everything for homecoming. So I just wanted to support them."

Different university organizations participated in the activity. For many members of UT's student body, homecoming week serves as a great way to show off their school pride.

"I feel proud to be a Tennessee Vol, as cheesy as it sounds," Velasquez said. "I love coming here. Getting to see all the homecoming stuff for the first time. It's just been so exciting to see how much spirit everyone has."

All of the banners will continue to hang for the duration of homecoming week.