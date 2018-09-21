Knoxville — Students on UT's campus kicked off one of the last days of Gator Week by smashing a "Beat Florida" car with a baseball bat.

A student group on campus decided to buy an old car and charge students 50 cents or a dollar to hit it with a bat or a hammer. Taylor Thomas helped facilitate the all-day event and said she wasn't expecting the turnout to be so intense.

"I was thinking I'd have to go and ask people to come over, but we got, like, a rush of people and I know that's because it's Gator Week," she said. "People are always pumped for this game.

A couple blocks down the street more students celebrated Smokey's 65th birthday with cake, music and balloons.

Hannah Riddle is on the Traditions Board at the University of Tennessee. She said the birthday party had two things no student or UT fan could pass up on.

"People really like Smokey and they love cake so we are having a good time and it's just a lot of fun," Riddle said.

Vol Navy fans were also out and about Friday, getting ready for the big game Saturday.

Julie Moffatt and her husband said they officially became a part of the Vol Navy 18 years ago and don't plan on leaving anytime soon.

"We just love it out here. It's a different kind of experience and we want to see a good game," she said.

Whether it's eating cake, smashing in a car or relaxing on a boat, Vols fans are ready to take on Florida on Saturday.

