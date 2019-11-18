KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Smokey's Pantry has served food-insecure people -- both UT students and Knoxville community members -- since 2016. A group of students wants to spread the word.
Vols Against Hunger is running a GoFundMe campaign for the nonprofit. The group of four students said the $1,500 goal will help the pantry advertise to potential donors and community members.
In the campaign's description, the organization said advertising would make sure "members of an at-need community are aware of the services available to them."
As of Monday, the campaign raised $310 of its goal.
Smokey's Pantry is located at 824 Melrose Place, Knoxville, TN, 37916. During UT's fall and spring semesters, people can receive food from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. every Tuesday.
The pantry's online Needs List said the organization is looking for hygiene items and foods:
- Hygiene Items
- Toothbrushes
- Toothpaste
- Floss
- Deodorant
- Toilet paper
- Shampoo
- Conditioner
- Liquid body wash
- Bar Soap
- Lotion
- Tissues
- Menstrual Hygiene
- Tampons
- Menstrual Pads
- Food Items
- Peanut Butter
- Canned Beans
- Canned Meat
- Canned Soups
- Non-Condensed, hearty soups (such as Campbell’s Chunky soups, Progresso soups, etc.)
- Chef-Boy-R-Dee
- Canned Chili
- Canned Fruit
- Canned Vegetables
- Spices
- Granola Bars
- Oatmeal
- Breakfast Cereal
- Sauces and condiments