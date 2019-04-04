KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — UT engineering students are working with state and federal leaders to prevent people from jumping off an iconic bridge in Middle Tennessee.

The Natchez Trace Bridge is in Williamson County and rises 155 feet above the ground.

Recently, it's become a place for suicides.

Students are working to make it safer while also maintaining the historic bridge.

They're currently in the design stage.

"They're really just enhancing the barrier. They think the barrier is probably the best mechanism for addressing the problem, but maintaining the historic integrity of the bridge," Jenny Retherford, a UT senior lecturer, said.

The students have been looking at a case study on the Golden Gate Bridge to help solve the issue.