UT System to start move into TVA tower in December

The system will occupy the East Tower's upper floors. Knox County Schools will occupy the lower floors.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Sharp-eyed residents may have spotted something different over the weekend about TVA's East Tower: a new UT symbol up top.

The University of Tennessee System will be moving in the coming months into the upper floors of the tower, bounded by Summit Hill Drive and Market Square. Recent installation of the sign is another step toward future occupancy.

Knox County has a long-term lease for the tower. TVA continues to operate in the West Tower.

Knox County Schools will take up the first six floors of the East Tower and has been moving in gradually for weeks. The UT System has essentially a sublease for the upper floors of the tower.

Knox County Schools is moving its administrative offices from the Andrew Johnson Building on Gay Street. The UT System is consolidating various locations into the tower.

Work has been underway for months to get the office space ready for school system and UT System occupants.

System spokeswoman Melissa Tindell said the plan is to begin the move-in the week of Dec. 20 on the top, or 12th, floor.

The schedule after that: Floor 11 the first week of January; Floor 10 the first week of February; Floor 9 the week of Feb. 21; and Floor 8 the first week of March.

County leaders pushed for the move to get the Andrew Johnson Building back on the tax roles for private development.

As part of the school system move, the Knox County school board will start holding its meetings in the Summer Place office building, which also features a 700-place parking garage downtown near the TVA tower.