UT to build memorial for 350+ students and staff who died in the line of duty serving in the military

UT said it expects to dedicate the new monument in front of Fred Brown Hall by Spring 2022.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — The University of Tennessee in Knoxville is building a new monument on campus to honor students, staff and faculty who served in the military and died in the line of duty.

UT said Chancellor Donde Plowman and retired Lt. Col. Logan Hickman will formally announce the new UT Armed Forces Veterans Memorial Monument during a wreath-laying ceremony on Veterans Day at 3:30 p.m.

The ceremony will take place at the proposed site for the new memorial: the Joe Johnson-John Ward pedestrian walkway in front of Fred Brown Residence Hall.

UT said it hopes to dedicate the memorial during the Spring 2022 semester. IT will honor students, faculty and staff from UT campuses who died in the line of duty from WWI to present, whether involved in combat or training, or as a result of an foreign or domestic terrorism.

Since 2018, UT said its Center for the Study of War and Society has been researching those who will be honored in the memorial. The project is still ongoing and more names will be added as they discover more veterans, but to date it said it has found more than 350 UT veterans who've died in the line of duty, including 300 from World War II.