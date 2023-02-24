UT to lead federal effort in improving mobility of people, goods across the U.S.

The Center for Freight Transportation for Efficient and Resilient Supply Chain at UT will receive $2 million a year from the U.S. Dept. of Transportation.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee will lead a multi-institutional University Transportation Center aimed at improving the mobility of people and goods across the United States, according to a release from the university.

The U.S. Department of Transportation will give $2 million a year for five years towards the Center for Freight Transportation for Efficient and Resilient Supply Chain, according to UT.

UT will work with Texas A&M, the University of Illinois, Oregon State, North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University and California State University on the transportation center.

The new center will be housed in UT's Center for Transportation Research and will address challenges in freight transportation system design, planning, operations and innovations in national and global supply chains through research, education, workforce development and technology transfer activities, UT said.

More than 231,000 Tennesseeans are employed in the transportation, logistics and distribution industry, according to UT.

“I am thrilled to be partnering with other institutions to effect change for this critical sector,” said Mingzhou Jin, John D. Tickle Professor in UT’s Tickle College of Engineering, who will lead the center. “Together we will develop innovative technologies and solutions that maximize the capacity of existing roadway infrastructure, ensure the just-in-time delivery of goods that support America’s retail and manufacturing economy, and by doing so enhance supply chain resiliency.”